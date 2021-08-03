Orange County seeing a rise in COVID cases in children

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Pediatricians are reporting that COVID in children is on the rise in Orange County. Doctors have reported seeing an increase in these cases within the last month.

One doctor who works in the Children's Hospital of Orange County says that many kids infected are requiring intensive care. This last weekend alone 41 kids tested positive, five needed to be hospitalized and three were admitted to the ICU.

Health officials report that the majority of sick patients are elementary school-aged.

"Up to about a month ago the numbers were bare minimal almost went down to less than a couple a week if at all. They almost went down to zero in the practice," said Dr. Steven Abelowitz. "Since then escalating numbers almost doubling and tripling every week. We probably became aware of somewhere between 50 and 70 of our patients and family members in south Orange County that have been diagnosed."

Most of those patients have cold-like symptoms which he says makes it trickier for parents to know whether they should stay home or take their kids for a COVID test.