Organization featured in 'Killing County' urges VP to seek accountability

The Justice Families of Kern County wants the vice president to put pressure on the DOJ to open a criminal probe of certain Kern County law enforcement officers.
Posted at 10:01 PM, Mar 06, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In a press release on March 6 2023, the Justice Families of Kern County called on Vice President Kamala Harris, featured in the Hulu documentary "Killing County," to "finish what she started in her own state in 2016 as CA Attorney General."

Justice Families of Kern County is writing to the vice president to urge her to use her office to put pressure on the Department of Justice to conduct a criminal probe on Kern County Sheriff's deputies with multiple shootings and killings on record with the agency.

The letter the group has sent to Vice President Harris reads, in part:

Madam Vice President, please use the power you have at the highest office of the land, the Executive Branch, to ask U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to issue a Civil Rights probe into these officers for criminal civil rights violations. There needs to be accountability for this brutality in Kern County, closure for the families, and justice. Reopening cases that should have never been closed is a route forward due to the amount of time it took us to attain all the evidence, especially if we are talking about homicide. The Hulu documentary illustrates various blatant cover-ups which have now been exposed.

