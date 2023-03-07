Organization featured in 'Killing County' urges VP to seek accountability

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In a press release on March 6 2023, the Justice Families of Kern County called on Vice President Kamala Harris, featured in the Hulu documentary "Killing County," to "finish what she started in her own state in 2016 as CA Attorney General."

Justice Families of Kern County is writing to the vice president to urge her to use her office to put pressure on the Department of Justice to conduct a criminal probe on Kern County Sheriff's deputies with multiple shootings and killings on record with the agency.

The letter the group has sent to Vice President Harris reads, in part: