Oroville bus shooting suspect makes court appearance

Suspect Asaahdi Coleman faces 150 years to life
Fatal Northern California Bus Shooting, Oroville
Posted at 11:46 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 14:46:13-05

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The suspect in last week's Oroville bus shooting finally appeared in court Wednesday morning. This is after he refused to come out of his jail cell last Friday for his original date.

Asaahdi Coleman, Bus Shooting Suspect
This photo released by the Butte County Sheriff's Office shows Asaahdi Coleman. Authorities say Coleman opened fire on a Greyhound bus in Northern California, killing a 43-year-old woman and wounding four others before he was arrested, naked, inside a nearby Walmart.

Judge Corie Caraway re-scheduled the arraignment for 21-year-old suspect Asaahdi Coleman. It's been scheduled for March 2nd. That's when the lead counsel for the defense will be determined and a plea will likely be entered.

"This is going to be a very complicated case. We expect voluminous police reports, videos, witness interviews, photographs, probably expert witness testimony," said defense attorney Robert Marshall. "Before we start setting court dates for subsequent hearings we want to make sure I've had a chance to familiarize myself with the case."

The suspect faces nearly 150 years to life in prison on one murder charge, four attempted murder charges, and two weapons counts.

Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey says this case is taking priority over the other 450 pending jury trials and 26 pending murder cases in the Butte County Superior Court.

