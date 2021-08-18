Outdoor mask mandate starts Friday in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — If you're heading to an outdoor event in Los Angeles County, bring a mask.

As of Friday, whether you're vaccinated or not, you'll need to mask up at large outdoor events across L.A. county.

That includes concerts and baseball games.

Everyone attending outdoor "mega-events" of more than 10,000 people, such as open-air concerts and baseball, football and

soccer games, will have to wear a face covering in Los Angeles County under a new COVID health order. Some Dodger fans think it will be hard to enforce mask laws at the stadium.

"We went to the dodger game a couple weeks ago and that's what happened so I mean they don't really regulate it so if they really wanted to regulate it they would," said Tarra Morton, a Los Angeles resident.

The new order, which will become effective at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, will require mask wearing in such outdoor settings except when people are "actively eating or drinking." The order will apply to everyone, regardless of COVID vaccination status.

The order cites as examples music or food festivals, car shows, endurance events, marathons, parades, sporting events and concerts.

"If it's outside no one really cares anymore and if they're not going around tell people to put their masks on no one is going to do it," said Morton.