Outer bands of Tropical Storm Kay reach the southern California coast

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — The outer bands of Tropical Storm Kay have arrived in southern California. In San Diego on Friday, it was wet and windy, a much different scene than San Diego’s typical sunny beaches and blue skies.

Meteorologists are concerned that Kay could drop a year’s worth of rain across parts of the state, bringing the threat of flash floods.

Along with the rain, the storm brings strong winds. Meteorologists say the southern coast can expect wind gusts in the 50 mile per hour range with more intense gusts over the mountains. The National Weather Service has already reported a 109 mile per hour blast on Friday in the San Diego Mountains.

Concern is growing that the strong winds will spread already-burning wildfires.