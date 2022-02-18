Overtime fraud charges hit dozens of California officers

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general says 54 current and former Highway Patrol officers have been charged with racking up more than $226,000 in phony hours in an overtime fraud scheme.

The charges announced Thursday stem from a criminal investigation of officers in the East Los Angeles station.

Prosecutors say between 2016 and mid-2018, the officers recorded hours of phony overtime while patrolling high-occupancy traffic lanes or providing protection to state transportation workers in construction zones.