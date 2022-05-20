Watch
Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee escapes Hollywood studio fire

Damian Dovarganes/AP
English actress and singer Aimée Osbourne, who creates electropop music under the name ARO, left, thanks music producer Jamal Rajad Davis, outside a Hollywood recording studio in Los Angeles Friday, May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee and her producer escaped a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed another person, her mother said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 2:50 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 17:50:23-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee and her producer escaped a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed another person.

Her mother, Sharon Osbourne, confirms in an Instagram post that her elder daughter was one of two people who got out alive.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the fire erupted late Thursday afternoon in a two-story commercial building, and it took 78 firefighters more than 50 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Department spokesperson Erik Scott says two people reported symptoms related to smoke exposure and a third person was found dead inside.

Sharon Osbourne says it's heartbreaking that someone lost their life.

