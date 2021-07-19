Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Pacific Gas & Electric says its equipment may be linked to fire

items.[0].image.alt
Noah Berger/AP
The Tamarack Fire burns behind a greenhouse in the Markleeville community of Alpine County, Calif., on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
APTOPIX California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
Western Wildfires
Western Wildfires
Posted at 8:17 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 11:17:04-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric has reported to California utility regulators that its equipment may have been involved in the start of the big Dixie Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada.

The utility said in a filing Sunday that a repairman responding to a circuit outage on July 13 spotted blown fuses in a conductor atop a pole, a tree leaning into the conductor and fire at the base of the tree.

PG&E equipment has repeatedly been linked to major wildfires, including a 2018 fire that ravaged the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Cole Swindell Tickets

Enter to Win Cole Swindell Tickets