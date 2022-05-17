Watch
Pacific Grove school district reinstates indoor masking

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - Kindergarteners wear masks while listening to their teacher amid the COVID-19 pandemic at Washington Elementary School on Jan. 12, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif.
Posted at 9:13 AM, May 17, 2022
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A small California school district has reinstated an indoor masking mandate due to rising cases of COVID-19.

The Pacific Grove Unified School District at the south end of Monterey Bay announced the requirement Monday. The action came after the Monterey County Health Department reported a seven-day average test positivity rate of 5.2% and a seven-day average of 12.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

Last month, the district’s board set thresholds for indoor masking when the test positivity rate exceeded 5% and the case rate surpassed 10 per 100,000 residents.

The district has about 2,000 K-12 students in five schools.

