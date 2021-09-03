Pandemic payments to self-employed, gig workers end Saturday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — On Saturday a federal program that has been providing self-employed Americans with a check will come to an end.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program or PUA applied to those that owned their own businesses that were unable to operate during the pandemic, as well as gig workers and independent contractors. These groups typically don't qualify for unemployment aid of any kind and will no longer be able to collect money after Saturday.

“I went back on food stamps. That’s the only way I’m eating. Other than that, I make $700 to pay my bills,” said David Campbell, who is self-employed. "I don’t know where to turn. I mean you can’t get ahold of nobody.”

Alongside the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, the federal government will stop providing an additional $300 to unemployment checks and extensions to state unemployment programs.