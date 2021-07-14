Paul Flores makes first of 2 court appearances this week

UPDATE: The preliminary hearing for the father and son charged in the death and disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart could last a month.

Another preliminary hearing in the case against Paul and Ruben Flores took place Monday morning via Zoom.

The defense discussed subpoenas for two witnesses called for the evidence hearing set to begin next Tuesday, July 20.

The judge indicated while there will be a one-week break, that hearing could last through Aug. 20.

Multiple witnesses are expected to take the stand and discovery in the case revealed.

Paul, 44, and his father Ruben, 80, were arrested and charged in April in connection with Smart’s death.

A motion hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday, July 14, at San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

It will be the first time all parties involved in the case appear in person before the judge since the arrests.

While Paul appeared for Monday's hearing virtually from San Luis Obispo County Jail, his father, who is currently out of custody, was not in attendance and was represented by his attorney.

An amended complaint was filed in court last week by the prosecution. Court officials say the defense has filed opposition to the amendment, but due to the documents being sealed, it’s unclear what in the charging documents has changed.

---

ORIGINAL STORY: Monday could be the last time Paul and Ruben Flores appear virtually before a judge.

A pre-preliminary hearing via Zoom is set for father and son charged in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart.

Paul, 44, has been charged with murder. His 80-year-old father, Ruben, is charged with accessory after the fact.

On Wednesday, both are set to appear in person in a San Luis Obispo County courtroom for a motion hearing.

That comes just days in advance of their scheduled July 20 evidence hearing where discovery in the case will be revealed and several witnesses are expected to take the stand.

