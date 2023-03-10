Watch Now
Paul Flores sentenced 25-to-life for the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart

Smart, a then 19-year-old Cal Poly student, originally went missing in May of 1996. On October 18, 2022, the now 46-year-old Flores was convicted of her murder.
Posted at 3:23 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 18:23:09-05

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KERO) — The San Luis Obispo District Attorney's Office announced in a press release on Friday that Paul Flores, the man found guilty in October 2022 for the murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, has been sentenced for that crime.

Smart originally went missing in May 1996, and prosecutors believe Flores killed Smart while trying to rape her. Flores was convicted by a jury of Smart's murder on October 18, 2022, but sentencing was delayed following a motion by Flores' attorney.

On March 10, 2023, SLO District Attorney Dan Dow announced the 46-year-old Flores was sentenced to serve 25 years to life in state prison.

