People left without a home after motorhomes are swept away into river during storm

VALENCIA, Calif. — Three motorhomes were swept into the Santa Clara River Saturday when an embankment at an RV park collapsed in Valencia.

Those staying at the park, like Karissa Johnson, were stunned by the incident, but unable to leave the area due to road closures.

"I'm actually a travel nurse from Bakersfield and I can't get to work right now because of the snow. The five is closed, going towards Bakersfield. I haven't been able to get back and forth to work for a couple of days. Also I'm just kind of afraid we're gonna have to evacuate if it gets any worse," said Johnson.

Park officials say they began moving some of the RV's away from the river to avoid more damage, but the embankment continued to erode.