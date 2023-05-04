Person detained in Davis after series of stabbings

DAVIS, Calif. (KERO) — After an uneasy and difficult week for Davis residents, many are breathing a sigh of relief.

Police detained a person of interest in connection to a series of stabbings this past week that killed two people and left one critically injured.

Davis police say that person was detained Wednesday afternoon one block away from a park where 20-year-old U.C.

Davis student Karim Abou Najm was killed Saturday. Fifty-year-old David Breaux, who was known as the 'compassion guy,' was killed in the *first stabbing. He was found dead in another city park on April 27.

It's unclear at this time how the person of interest may be involved with the stabbings and their identity has not been released.