PG&E extending disconnection moratorium until the end of September

(KERO) — Pacific Gas and Electric announced on Tuesday that it was extending its disconnection moratorium until the end of September.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) announced in March 2020 that it would not cut off utility services to those that were experiencing financial issues as a result of the pandemic. Now, PG&E has extended that through September 30, 2021.

“We believe extending the service disconnection moratorium for all customers allows for additional relief efforts from the state to take shape while protecting our customers who are financially struggling,” said Marlene Santos, PG&E Executive Vice President, and Chief Customer Officer.

In addition, PG&E announced it would auto-enroll eligible customers in extended payment plans to coincide with the end of the moratorium.