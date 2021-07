(KERO) — Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is asking regulators to raise their rates to help it pay for improving its systems to prevent deadly fires.

The hike would begin in 2023 and increase the average residential bill by $36 a month for gas and electric services.

PG&E says half the money would be used to prevent blackouts and wildfires.

The money would also help the company invest in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and other clean energy initiatives.