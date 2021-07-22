PG&E plans to bury 10,000 miles of power lines

(KERO) — Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has announced a plan to bury 10,000 miles of power lines in areas with a high risk of wildfires.

This comes after the company admitted that the Dixie Fire, which is burning in Northern California, might have been caused by their equipment. The Dixie Fire has now burned over 91,000 acres and is 15 percent contained.

The cost of burying those lines could be anywhere from $15 to $30 billion.

"We say we are going to work until we make it safe and we make it right," said PG&E CEO Patricia K. Poppe. "We are here for the long haul. I have a team of dedicated men and women who wake up every day to serve."

PG&E was held criminally responsible for the deadly 2018 Camp Fire and pleaded guilty to dozens of counts of involuntary manslaughter.