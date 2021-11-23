Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Pilot program will divert 911 calls about homelessness in LA

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
In this March 20, 2020, file photos, a man smokes inside a tent on skid row in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Homeless
Posted at 3:09 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 18:09:24-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles residents who dial 911 for nonviolent issues related to homelessness will have their calls diverted away from law enforcement to trained, unarmed professionals.

A pilot program announced Tuesday is being tested in Hollywood and Venice, where teams including outreach workers and mental health clinicians have been deployed part-time. The teams will be available around the clock beginning next month to respond to calls from the 911 system and the police nonemergency number.

Officials say the teams will de-escalate nonemergency situations and create referrals to local service providers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Condors Blackout Cancer Night Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets