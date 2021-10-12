Pilot told to climb before plane crash in San Diego suburb

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — Recordings show a twin-engine plane nose-dived into a San Diego suburb despite a concerned air traffic controller warning the pilot to climb to a higher altitude.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator arrived Tuesday to examine the path of destruction in Santee a day after the Cessna 340 smashed into a UPS van, killing the driver, and then igniting two houses.

United Parcel Service of America Inc. planned to hold a moment of silence for Steve Krueger who was remembered for his laugh. The pilot, an Arizona doctor, also died, and an elderly couple on the ground were hurt.