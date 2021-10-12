Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Pilot told to climb before plane crash in San Diego suburb

items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Bull/AP
Emergency crews work a the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. Authorities say at least two people were killed and two others were injured when the plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood, setting two homes ablaze.
Southern California Plane Crash
Posted at 1:37 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 16:37:36-04

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — Recordings show a twin-engine plane nose-dived into a San Diego suburb despite a concerned air traffic controller warning the pilot to climb to a higher altitude.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator arrived Tuesday to examine the path of destruction in Santee a day after the Cessna 340 smashed into a UPS van, killing the driver, and then igniting two houses.

United Parcel Service of America Inc. planned to hold a moment of silence for Steve Krueger who was remembered for his laugh. The pilot, an Arizona doctor, also died, and an elderly couple on the ground were hurt.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids