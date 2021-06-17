Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Plan to raze 4 dams on California-Oregon line clears hurdle

items.[0].image.alt
Gillian Flaccus/AP
FILE - This March 3, 2020, file photo, shows the Iron Gate Dam, powerhouse and spillway on the lower Klamath River near Hornbrook, Calif. A proposal to demolish four dams on the lower Klamath River advanced Thursday, June 17, 2021, when federal regulators allowed the utility company that operates them to exit its license. The decision removes a key hurdle to plans for the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history. PacifiCorp will surrender its license for the hydroelectric dams to the non-profit Klamath River Renewal Corporation and the states of Oregon and California. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
Iron Gate Dam
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 18:12:50-04

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A proposal to bring down four hydroelectric dams near the California-Oregon border has cleared a major regulatory hurdle.

Federal regulators on Thursday allowed the utility that operates the dams to exit its license, setting the stage for the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history to save imperiled migratory salmon. The utility will surrender its license for the dams on the lower Klamath River to a nonprofit and the states of Oregon and California.

The aging dams essentially cut the river in half for migrating salmon important to tribes. If the dams remained, the utility would likely have to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to retrofit the structures to comply with today’s environmental laws.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads