Plane at bottom of California lake is not from 1965 crash

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane spotted by sonar at the bottom of a Northern California lake is not an aircraft that disappeared into the water after a midair collision in 1965.

The possibility arose last week when the wreckage was spotted by technicians testing sonar equipment at Folsom Lake. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says better images were obtained and it was determined that it is an airplane that went down in 1986 with no fatalities.

Four people were aboard the plane that crashed in 1965 but only remains of one were found.

The Sheriff's Office says relatives do not want a search.