SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) – At least two people were confirmed dead after a plane crashed in a neighborhood near Santana High School in Santee Monday afternoon, causing a fire that engulfed at least two homes.

At around 12:30 p.m., authorities began receiving reports of a plane down in a neighborhood on Greencastle Street, near Jeremy Street. According to the FAA, the plane was a twin-engine Cessna C340 and crashed at about 12:15 p.m. The FAA added, "We do not yet know how many people were on board."

The crash appeared to have sparked a fire that burned at least two homes, but responding firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it spread to other houses.

According to the San Diego Sheriff's Department, authorities have closed Jeremy St., between 2nd St. and Mast Blvd., and N. Magnolia Ave., between 2nd St. and Mast Blvd. A temporary evacuation point was set up at the Cameron Family YMCA at 10123 Riverwalk Dr.

Meanwhile, Santana High School officials tweeted the following during the emergency response to the crash and fire: "All Students are Secure. There was a plane crash 2 or 3 blocks away. We are currently in a 'Secure Campus.'"

Just before 1 p.m., school officials tweeted: “We have been given the OK by @SDSOSantee to come out of ‘Secure Campus’. We are now out of a ‘Secure Campus’ Students are being released for lunch or dismissal, if they do not have any other classes today.”