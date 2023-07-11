Watch Now
Plane crashes into roof of airport in Long Beach, pilot was rescued and had minor injuries

First responders had to pull the pilot from the wreckage. He suffered only minor injuries.
Long Beach Airport Crash, July 2023
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 14:05:25-04

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KERO) — A small plane crashed into a hangar at the airport in long beach on Monday.

The Cessna punched a hole through the roof of the hangar and became wedged in the opening. First responders had to pull the pilot from the wreckage. He suffered only minor injuries.

It's unclear if the plane was attempting to land or take off when it crashed.

Firefighters say the plane spilled about 45 gallons of fuel after it hit the roof.

No one else was hurt.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what went wrong.

