Plane crashes into roof of airport in Long Beach, pilot was rescued and had minor injuries

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KERO) — A small plane crashed into a hangar at the airport in long beach on Monday.

The Cessna punched a hole through the roof of the hangar and became wedged in the opening. First responders had to pull the pilot from the wreckage. He suffered only minor injuries.

It's unclear if the plane was attempting to land or take off when it crashed.

Firefighters say the plane spilled about 45 gallons of fuel after it hit the roof.

No one else was hurt.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what went wrong.