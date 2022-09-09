Plane slides off runway at North Island Naval Air Station

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — Federal fire officials are responding after a plane overshot its landing, sliding off the runway at North Island Naval Air Station Friday afternoon.

According to the Navy, the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. when the Learjet 36 overshot the runway and landed on a beach retaining wall.

According to FlightAware data, the plane took off at 12:22 p.m. Friday before returning to North Island. The flight lasted a total of 55 minutes.

Two people were aboard the plane. According to the Navy, neither received major injuries, but both were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The Navy confirmed to 10News that the jet is a Naval contracted plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

