Plane with 4 aboard lands on Southern California highway

23ABC News
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 17:13:59-05

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Nobody was hurt when a small plane with four people aboard made an emergency landing Monday morning on a Southern California highway, authorities said.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 landed on Cajon Boulevard — also known as Historic Route 66 — near Ontario in San Bernardino County shortly before 10 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The California Highway Patrol said the plane landed on the shoulder, not in lanes, and no injuries were reported.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident about 60 miles (96 km) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

