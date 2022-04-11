Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Plea deal: No prison for attack on Black teen at NYC hotel

womanNY.jpg
Ventura County Sheriff's Office via AP
This booking photo provided by Ventura County Sheriff's Office in California shows Miya Ponsetto. Ponsetto, who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel on Dec. 26 , 2020 was arrested Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in her home state of California.<br/>
womanNY.jpg
Posted at 3:39 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 18:40:32-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel has reached a plea deal that spares her from prison if she avoids trouble.

The 23-year-old Miya Ponsetto pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, a felony, but will have a chance to replead to a misdemeanor aggravated harassment charge if she follows the terms of the agreement.

She must abide by the terms of her probation for a separate drunk driving and resisting arrest case in her home state for two years, continue to receive counseling and have no further arrests.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul