Police: 1 critically wounded in California mall shooting

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one person was critically wounded in a shooting inside a Southern California mall.

The suspects were not immediately found after the violence at the Westfield Mall in Culver City on Thursday night. The victim was struck several times by bullets and was in critical condition.

Officials say police arrived at the mall around 7:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting inside the mall.

The suspects were last seen running toward the mall’s exit.