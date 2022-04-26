Police: 3-month-old San Jose baby kidnapped by stranger

Watch
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby in San Jose.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The man walked into a home in San Jose around 1 p.m. Monday and left with the child, Brandon Cuellar. The family does not recognize the suspect.

Police released a video clip that shows the man walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket. Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert because investigators do not have a vehicle description. San Jose is a city about 50 miles from San Francisco.

Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs.

