Police: 7 children injured in DUI car crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say seven children were taken to the hospital after a DUI car crash in central California.

KFSN-TV reported that two cars crashed Saturday at about 2 p.m. in Fresno.

Police say the children range in ages from 10 months to 10 years and are all expected to recover.

The extent of their injuries is unknown. Police have arrested and booked one driver on DUI and child endangerment charges.

That driver had two children in the car. No further information was immediately made available.