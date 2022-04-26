Watch
Police: Armed person took at least 1 hostage in Sacramento

Posted at 6:52 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 09:52:41-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An armed person is holding someone hostage inside a home in California’s capital city. Sacramento police say crisis negotiators have had “some contact” with the suspect.

Officers first responded to the scene to find someone “who may have fired a gun” around 11:15 a.m. Monday. Within an hour, the negotiators and a SWAT team had joined them.

Shortly before 4 p.m., police said the armed suspect appeared to be holding “at least one individual against their will inside the residence.” More than three hours later, the suspect and hostage remained inside the home. According to reports as of Tuesday morning, the suspect and hostage were still inside the home.

Additional details were not made public.

