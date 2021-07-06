Watch
Police: California inmate's wild ride wrecked firetruck

Bill Wlilde/AP
In this photo provided by Bill Wilde, firefighters look over a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection truck that crashed into a ditch after it was stolen by a California inmate, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Shingle Springs, Calif. The 31-year-old inmate was part of an inmate crew fighting a vegetation fire caused by illegal fireworks late Sunday. (Bill Wilde Photo via AP)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate firefighter left a half-block of destruction when police say he stole a firetruck in an apparent Independence Day escape bid and later tried to carjack a second vehicle.

Officials said Monday that the 31-year-old inmate from Orange County was part of an inmate crew fighting a vegetation fire caused by illegal fireworks late Sunday in the Sierra Nevada foothills town of Shingle Springs east of Sacramento.

They say the inmate drove a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection all-wheel-drive wildland firefighting engine through a fence where he rammed a parked vehicle, a tree and another fence before becoming stuck in a ditch.

