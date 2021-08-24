Police in Torrance find 300 unopened recall ballots in sleeping man's car

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) — Authorities are investigating why 300 unopened vote-by-mail ballots for the upcoming recall election were found - along with a gun and drugs - in a car parked at a Torrance convenience store.

The discovery was made on August 16 when Torrance police were called around 10:45 p.m. about a man sleeping in his car at a 7-Eleven parking lot.

The man was taken into custody but has since been released on his own recognizance. Police still don't know how he obtained the ballots and what his intent was.

The Los Angeles County Registrar's office told ABC7 that these ballots for the Sept. 14 recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom had been sent out but were not filled out and returned by voters.

They said there is no indication the ballots were taken in an attempt to influence the results of the recall vote.