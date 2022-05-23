Police investigate California lounge shooting that killed 1

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police investigating after a man was killed and eight people were wounded during a shooting at a large party held at a strip mall hookah lounge.

San Bernardino police say that officers dispatched late Friday found man who had been killed in the strip mall parking lot in the city east of Los Angeles.

Eight people were wounded.

Police say their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Two people were detained and one was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen gun.

They were not identified.