Police kill armed man on crowded Southern California beach

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Surfers ride near the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Astronomical high tides are known as "King Tides" are hitting the California coast on Sunday and Monday mornings, and in some places, into Tuesday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Huntington Beach
Posted at 11:19 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 14:19:21-04

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police officers shot and killed an armed man in front of dozens of witnesses, many of whom had gathered at Huntington Beach in Southern California for the U.S. Open of Surfing.

A police spokeswoman says the shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the sand, after the surfing competition had ended for the day.

Officers were responding to reports of a man with a gun, and when they made contact with him he refused to comply with commands.

Carey said that's what prompted officers to open fire.

One witness video showed the man rolling on the sand, appearing to reach for an object before officers fired several rounds.

