Police kill man near California pot farms evacuated by fire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — Officers shot and killed a man who pulled a gun as they tried to keep him out of a complex of marijuana farms in an area of far Northern California where thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate because of a raging wildfire.

The Siskiyou County sheriff tells The Sacramento Bee that the man was trying to drive into a subdivision Monday and pointed a handgun at a group of officers. The sheriff says the man may have fired a couple of rounds and the officers killed him.

The violence erupted as the fire forced several communities to evacuate during a heat wave enveloping part of the U.S. West.