Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Police: Man arrested in Jacqueline Avant case

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Von Holden/Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP
FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, 2020. Jacqueline Avant was fatally shot early Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Jacqueline Avant, Clarence Avant
Posted at 1:19 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 16:19:38-05

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the death of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, who was fatally shot this week at the Beverly Hills home she shared with her husband, legendary music executive Clarence Avant.

The Beverly Hills Police Department announced the arrest of Aariel Maynor on Thursday.

Police were called to the Avants’ home early Wednesday after a 2:23 a.m. call reporting a shooting. Officers found Jacqueline Avant with a gunshot wound. The 81-year-old was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Tributes to Jacqueline Avant poured in Wednesday from across the country. She was remembered by former President Bill Clinton, basketball icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Rep. Karen Bass.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Condors Blackout Cancer Night Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets