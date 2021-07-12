Watch
Police: Man arrested in San Diego after Chicago slaying

Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 15:00:08-04

CHICAGO (AP) — A 34-year-old man sought by police in the fatal shooting of a couple at a Puerto Rican culture celebration in Chicago has been arrested in California.

Chicago police on Saturday said Anthony Lorenzi is charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting extradition to Illinois.

Lorenzi was arrested Friday by U.S. marshals in San Diego. Gyovanny Arzuaga and 23-year-old Yasmin Perez were shot June 19 following a parade in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. They were attacked after what police called a minor traffic crash.

Lorenzi is charged in the 24-year-old Arzuaga’s death. Police said Perez may have been shot accidentally in the neck by Arzuaga.

