Police: Man bites, stabs K9 dog in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A man allegedly bit and stabbed a police dog in Northern California as officers tried to take him into custody. Police say the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

The dog, named Cort, was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment and is recovering at home with its handler.

The incident occurred in the city of Fairfield, less than 50 miles northeast of San Francisco. Officers were initially called to an elderly victim’s home Wednesday afternoon on a report of a burglary.

The department then received a report from an Amazon employee, who said the man had threatened to kill him and steal his delivery truck.