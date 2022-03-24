Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Police: Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise

File Image of Ambulance
23ABC News
File Image of Ambulance
File Image of Ambulance
Posted at 1:43 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 16:43:48-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police say a man has died while trying to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment as his 16-year-old daughter watched.

Police say the 48-year-old jumped Tuesday night from the 23-story Palisade UTC luxury complex.

Capt. Scott Wahl says it's unclear whether the man's parachute malfunctioned or there simply wasn't enough time for it to open properly.

Wahl says the man's daughter was on the rooftop with him and saw the deadly accident.

The man was BASE jumping, which means to jump from fixed objects such as buildings, bridges or cliffs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!