Police: Man struck woman with truck, dragged body 8 miles

Fresno police are searching for suspect
Fresno Police Department via AP
This surveillance video image released by the Fresno Police Department shows a man arriving at the hotel lobby to ask for a room in Fresno, Calif., Friday, May 13, 2022. Police in central California were searching for the man whom they say drove a pickup truck that struck a woman walking her dog Friday and kept going, dragging her more than 8 miles to the parking lot of a hotel, where her remains were found.
Posted at 12:58 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 15:58:01-04

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — Police in Fresno are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a woman walking her dog Friday and kept going, dragging her more than 8 miles to the parking lot of a hotel, where she was found dead.

Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley says the 29-year-old woman was pushing a shopping cart and had her dog on a leash when she was hit by a gray or silver pickup truck.

He says the man kept driving with the body of the woman trapped under his truck and stopped at a hotel, where a hotel guest called police after seeing the woman's remains dislodge from under the truck.

