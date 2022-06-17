Watch
Police: Man wounded after firing at Los Angeles officers

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jun 17, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man pointed a gun at Los Angeles construction workers and was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with responding police officers on Friday, authorities said.

The gun-pointing was reported to police around 9:20 a.m. in the Fairfax District west of downtown.

Officers confronted the suspect.

“The suspect opened fire immediately and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Lt. Letisia Ruiz told KNX News Radio.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and ran.

Officers briefly lost sight of the suspect but contained the area and eventually arrested him, Ruiz said. A gun was recovered.

The suspect’s wound was not life-threatening, she said.

