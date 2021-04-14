Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Police officer fatally shot man during struggle over weapon

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:16 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 14:16:32-04

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A police officer in the San Francisco Bay Area fatally shot a man last week during a routine check on an occupied parked vehicle after officers saw what they believed was a firearm on the lap of a passenger.

San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told The San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday the weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

Wagstaffe said that after officers saw what appeared to be a handgun on the lap of 44-year-old Roger Cornelius, he leaned in and tried to grab it and a struggle ensued. He says another officer fatally shot Cornelius because he feared for his fellow officer's life.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive