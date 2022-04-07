Watch
Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Sacramento Mass Shooting
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Candles and flowers make up a memorial, Tuesday, April 5,2022, at a memorial for those killed and injured in a mass shooting on April 3, 2022, in Sacramento, Calif. Dandrae Martin, who is facing charges connected to Sundays mass shooting, made his first court appearance in Sacramento County Superior Court, Tuesday. Martin, 26, was arrested as a "related suspect," on charges of assault with deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun.
Sacramento Mass Shooting
Posted at 6:23 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 09:23:05-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence.

The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men. Six people were killed in the bloodshed and 12 were wounded. The injured include two brothers who have been taken into custody in connection with the massacre.

No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Authorities credit evidence and tips provided by the public for their break in the investigation.

