Police say antisemitic attacks in Los Angeles may be related

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Rabbi Abraham Cooper, center, of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, speaks in front of civic and faith leaders outside City Hall, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. Faith and community leaders in Los Angeles called for peace, tolerance and unity in the wake of violence in the city that is being investigated as potential hate crimes. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Abraham Cooper
Posted at 10:50 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 14:03:53-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating a potential link between two antisemitic attacks this week in a heavily Jewish neighborhood of the city.

Officials say the violence in the city’s Fairfax District both involved vehicles flying Palestinian flags. Faith and community leaders in Los Angeles called for peace and unity on Thursday in the wake of the hate crimes in the city.

Earlier Thursday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire in the bruising 11-day war. The city — and much of the country — has also been rocked by a surge in anti-Asian violence over the last year.

