Police say woman shot by officers was armed with knife

Posted at 10:59 AM, Oct 06, 2021
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California woman shot by police during a confrontation was armed with a knife.

Police in Simi Valley say officers responded to reports of a dispute at a 7-Eleven store Tuesday night.

The Ventura County Star reports that the officers said when they encountered the suspect at a nearby apartment, she had a knife.

Police say during their interactions with the woman, the officers fired at her, hitting her at least once.

The woman, identified only as a 31-year-old Simi Valley resident, was hospitalized in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation. No additional details have been released.

