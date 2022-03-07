Watch
Police search for 10 in smash-and-grab Roseville robbery

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP — Authorities in Northern California are searching for 10 men suspected of storming a jewelry store and using sledgehammers to smash display cases and steal jewelry.

Police in Roseville said the suspects brandished a gun during Friday's smash-and-grab robbery from the store at the Roseville Galleria mall. A witness video shows the suspects gathering items into bags and running out of the store. One person ran while carrying a sledgehammer.

It was the latest organized retail theft in California and across the nation in which groups of individuals shoplift en masse from stores or smash and grab from display cases.

