Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Police shoot robbery suspect after California crash

items.[0].image.alt
Larry W. Smith/Getty Images
PARK CITY, KS - FEBRUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)
generic crime tape police tape
Posted at 11:47 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 14:47:34-04

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and wounded a robbery suspect after he crashed his car following a chase in Southern California. Officers in Signal Hill began chasing a suspect vehicle following a reported robbery at a grocery store late Sunday.

The officers lost sight of the car but police in neighboring Long Beach then spotted it crashed into another vehicle.

The driver was not at the crash site but witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers, who approached the man.

Police say that’s when officers opened fire. Officials say a loaded gun was found at the scene. It wasn't immediately known if the suspect fired.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!