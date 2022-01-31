Police: Wires found by body near school, bomb squad called

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Police say a man found dead near a San Francisco Bay Area high school Monday likely died from injuries caused by a homemade bomb.

Antioch Police Department spokesman Officer Darryl Saffold says wires were found near the body of the man. The man's name wasn't released, but Saffold described him as a white man in his 50s. Saffold says there is no evidence of other bombs in the area.

The East Bay Times reports the bomb squad from the Walnut Creek Police Department was called around 7:30 a.m. to the scene near 17th and F streets in Antioch after police found the body of the man with severe trauma near Live Oak High School.