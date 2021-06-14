Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Popular Big Sur trail to reopen after 13-year closure

Hiking trail closed for 13 years because of wildfire
items.[0].image.alt
Nic Coury/AP
Cars drive south on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, April 23, 2021. Heavy rainstorms in January 2021 caused a landslide, which closed a part of scenic Highway 1. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Big Sur Highway Collapse
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 14:21:41-04

BIG SUR, Calif. — A popular Big Sur trail flanked by redwood trees that leads down through a gorge to a 60-foot waterfall is set to open June 18 after a 13-year closure.

A 2008 wildfire destroyed access to the Pfeiffer Falls Trail. Officials said Monday that the trail is ready for the public to enjoy after a $2 million renovation that fixed bridges, retaining walls, railings, steps and signage.

To protect sensitive habitat, California State Parks and Save the Redwoods League officials replaced more than 4,150 square feet of asphalt and concrete and seven stream crossings. In their place, they built a 70-foot-long pedestrian bridge that spans the Pfeiffer Redwood Creek ravine and offers dramatic views.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads