Porn actor Ron Jeremy indicted on over 30 sex assault counts

David McNew/AP
FILE - In this June 26, 2020, file photo, adult film performer Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. A grand jury has indicted adult film actor Ron Jeremy on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 women and girls across more than two decades, authorities said. Jeremy, 68, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, to all of the allegations, which include 12 counts of rape. (AP Photo/David McNew, Pool, File)
Posted at 4:54 PM, Aug 25, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say adult film actor Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 women and girls dating back more than two decades.

The 68-year-old prolific porn performer, whose legal name is Ronald Hyatt, pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday to all of the allegations, including 12 counts of rape.

Jeremy was arrested and charged with virtually the same allegations last year. The grand jury indictment replaces those charges.

Jeremy's attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, said in an email that he is “innocent of all the charges.”

